Enter For Your Chance to Win a Stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess!

Jennifer Hudson wants to help you have the best summer vacation ever!

Everyone in the “Jennifer Hudson Show” live studio audience for JHud’s special Mother’s Day show was surprised with a 3-day, 2-night stay at the beautiful Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Arizona!

Now YOU can enter for the chance to win a 3-day, 2-night stay at the beautiful Fairmont Scottsdale Princess!

To enter, just fill out the entry form below!

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is Arizona’s largest and longest running AAA Five Diamond resort and features six sparkling pools, four signature restaurants, a 44,000 square foot Well & Being Spa, and the ultra-luxe Sisley Paris Spa, one of only three in the U.S.

You can enjoy Five Diamond luxury in the desert at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess — with two award-winning spas, six pools, and four restaurants, there’s something for everyone!

Summer is one of the best times to visit the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, as this summer’s theme celebrates all things ‘80s and ‘90s!

Form expires on May 08, 2023.