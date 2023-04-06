Enter for a Chance to Win a $250 Good American Gift Card!

On the April 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Khloé Kardashian came by to chat about her new fashion line Good American, particularly the Always Fits collection of jeans that features an innovative one-size-fits-four design.

“For women especially, our weight fluctuates all the time,” she told Jennifer Hudson. “You buy one pair and you can go up or down to four sizes.”

“It has crazy technology that it never stretches out. It always has great recovery,” she added. “Instead of buying a bunch of different sizes, you buy this."

“I used to be a lot heavier and I used to be separated from my sisters to go shopping, because they would carry my size in another section,” she told JHud. “You just want everyone to feel included and everyone to be seen and heard. And so, any store that carries our brand, they’re not allowed to put one size in plus size and one in petite section — we’re all one.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

After an entertaining round of an in-studio game of “Let’s Get Physical,” each member of the “Jennifer Hudson Show” live studio audience received a $250 gift card to Good American!

Now you have the chance to win a $250 gift card to Good American, where you can shop jeans, tees, swimwear, shoes, and much more!

Enter for your chance to win by filling out the entry form below!

Good American is the first fully inclusive fashion brand that celebrates all dimensions of female power. Offering quality, style, and substance in every size (00-32 PLUS), we are committed to challenging industry norms by empowering all women to feel sexy and confident no matter their size or shape.

Good American was launched in October 2016. Co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, what started as the largest denim launch in history has evolved into an iconic fashion line of denim and ready-to-wear swim, shoes, and activewear. Learn more and shop at goodamerican.com.

Form expires on April 12, 2023.