JHud Adds a Touch of Sparkle to This Dreamy Satin Dress

Jennifer Hudson looked as pretty as a princess in her latest Cinderella-esque look!

The host wore a light blue silk satin wrap dress on the March 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The dress was lined with silver sparkle to match her shiny silver heels and jewelry.

Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne calls this “a delicate look with JHud sparkle.”

“Jennifer loves a delicate silk satin piece, and we knew this wrap dress would float and flow beautifully as she made her entrance,” said V.

“We embellished the seams with JHud sparkle,” she added.

On the show, Jennifer chatted with “Sex/Life” and “Black Adam” star Sarah Shahi, whose birth name is Aahoo Jahansouzshahi. “Imagine saying that five times fast!” she told JHud.

The actress shared that she changed her name at age 13 because no one in her Texan community could pronounce it. “I was listening to the radio one day with my mom, and it was in the ’80s, and that song ‘Sarah’ from Jefferson Starship was on, and my mom was like, ‘How about Sarah?’ And I was like, ‘That’s me!’

“If ‘Come On Eileen’ came on, I would have been Eileen Shahi!” she laughed.

Jennifer also spoke with comedian and “The Upshaws” star Mike Epps, who spoke about having eight siblings thanks to recent DNA testing.

“I’m meeting new brothers and sisters now,” he said, advising against anyone else doing Ancestry.com. “Don’t do it! Lord, they are popping out!”