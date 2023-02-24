JHud’s Latest Look Is Inspired by Contemporary Art

Jennifer Hudson looked like a work of art in her latest outfit.

On the February 23 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud wore a black long-sleeved top customized with a cutout at the neckline, pairing it with an asymmetrical color block skirt of black, blue, and orange. The host sported her hair in a high braided ponytail.

“Jennifer is a work of contemporary art,” Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said.

“When seeing this skirt, we thought it looked like a minimalist painting,” V explained. “So we kept the look sleek with thigh-high boots and a black turtleneck that I Jenniferized with a peek-a-boo neckline.”

Jennifer wore this look while chatting with singer and actress Rita Wilson, who shared her own memorable fashion moment that took place on the way to her first Academy Awards in 1987. She had been riding in a limousine to the event with her then-boyfriend Tom Hanks when she realized she had to go to the bathroom.

“I realize that my dress could not be scooped up,” she told JHud of her very poofy Oscars dress. “It had to be unzipped. So we pull over into this little Mexican restaurant on Pico Boulevard, and I’m like, ‘Tom, you need to come with me.’”

Tom joined her in the bathroom to help her zip out and back into the dress — but who knows what people thought they were doing in there!