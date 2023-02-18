Enter for a Chance to Win a CEEK VR Headset & Headphones!

VR is all the rage these days! Jennifer Hudson helped spread some joy on the 100th episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” by surprising everyone in her live studio audience with a pair of CEEK 360 4D headphones and VR headset!

Now you can enter for a chance to win your own CEEK 360 4D headphones and VR headset! Just fill out the form below.

CEEK’s 360 4D headphones have powerful, cinematic sound for music, movies, gaming, and VR. They are the world’s first 360 positional headphones that allow you to hear above, below, and all around you. Feel thunderous earth-shaking bass in a whole new way!

CEEK’s Virtual Reality headset is simple, easy to use, and compatible with most smartphones — both iPhones and Androids! Ceek.com connects you with your favorite stars in the Metaverse. You can join exciting live concerts, hangouts, sporting events, and other “money can’t buy” exclusive experiences with friends anywhere and at any time.

African American inventor, deep space scientist, and Air Force veteran Mary Spio is the CEO and founder of the CEEK Metaverse, a developer of innovative ARVR solutions and experiences on the blockchain. Her companies have created content and technologies used by global titans such as Lucas Films, Boeing, Universal Music Group, Microsoft Xbox, Tribune News, and T-Mobile. Mary is currently dominating a seriously male-oriented tech industry.

For more information, head to ceek.com.