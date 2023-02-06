Meagan Good Recalls an Emotional Moment She Shared with Halle Berry

Meagan Good knows the saying “never meet your heroes” isn’t always true!

The “Harlem” star appeared on the February 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and shared a story about the unforgettable moment she met her idol Halle Berry.

“I love Halle Berry so much,” she told Jennifer Hudson. Back in 2012, Meagan spotted the Oscar-winning actress in a restaurant. After debating whether she should approach her, Meagan ultimately decided to introduce herself to the star.

“I said, ‘I’m Meagan,’ and she’s like, ‘I know who you are,’” Meagan recalled.

“I was like, ‘I love you so much. You’ve been such an inspiration to me. I know you’ve gone through so many things publicly and privately in your career, and you’re just so strong.”

That’s when things started getting teary! “I got emotional, then she got emotional because I got emotional,” said Meagan. “She was just so sweet. Two years later, she started following me on Instagram and comments on my pictures, and we share the same makeup artist.”

Berry even reached out to her during her divorce from then-husband DeVon Franklin. “That’s really sweet that there’s a lot of support,” said Meagan.

Meagan also spoke about living her dream of playing a superhero when she was cast as Darla in the “Shazam!” movies.

“This is just one of those things where God just came all the way through,” she told JHud. “I want to be in the Marvel, DC [universe]. I want to be a superhero. I want little Black girls to be able to see themselves.”

She realized she hadn’t been putting in the effort of “meeting God halfway,” so she got to work. “I started to work out from that point forward five days a week, for an hour and a half a day with my trainer,” she said.

She even made what she calls an “affirmation video” of her working out in the gym and striking superhero poses in front of a mural of famous superheroes. “The video says, ‘Believe all things are possible.” Two weeks later, she got the audition for “Shazam!”

“You spoke it into existence!” exclaimed JHud.

Meagan was taken aback when she discovered she would be playing the adult superhero form of a young girl. “Oh, my gosh, she literally is a 10-year-old little girl. Little girls can literally see themselves in this character because she is them.”