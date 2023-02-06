This Body-Hugging Dress Shows Off JHud’s Favorite Body Parts

After wowing at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party, Jennifer Hudson appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” showing off her risqué side — and a little shoulder — in a glamorous purple dress with an asymmetrical neckline.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with showing a little shoulder,” JHud said of this eggplant-purple bodycon dress with a peekaboo shoulder detail.

This is “such a JHud look,” said her stylist, Verneccia “V” Étienne. “Her favorite body parts of hers to highlight are her clavicle and decolletage. Paired with matching eggplant-purple suede boots, she pranced out with such confidence.”

Jennifer walked out on stage full of self-assurance, but sitting down on the couch was another matter. “Some dresses were not made for sitting,” JHud told her audience at the beginning of the show.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

On Monday’s show, JHud chatted with “Harlem” star Meagan Good who talked about making her film debut at 12 years old in 1995’s “Friday.” It was there where she met a then-unknown Michael Clarke Duncan working as a stand-in, and he gave her some great life advice.

“Make sure that you always treat everybody exactly the same,” she recalled the late actor telling her. “That really stuck with me as a kid.”