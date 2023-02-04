How JHud Learned to Walk Like Aretha Franklin (Clue: It’s All in the Dress!)

Jennifer Hudson is feeling like Aretha Franklin in her latest outfit!

The host, who played Aretha in the biopic “Respect,” wore a body-hugging, long-sleeved full-length purple dress from luxury designer Hanifa on the January 25 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She paired the bright, bold look with matching heels.

“This vibrant orchid purple knit dress is both cute and comfortable!” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “It fit her body perfectly, and with its fitted silhouette, Jennifer found herself ‘tipping around like Aretha Franklin,’ which was absolutely adorable.”

Her stylist provided some extra insight into how JHud’s wardrobe on “Respect” helped Jennifer get into character. “For the movie, she learned how to walk like Aretha,” she said. “She mentioned that she realized after wearing costumes for the movie that the main reason she walked the way she did was because of her fitted dresses, and that she naturally found herself walking the same as a result of that.”

Purple is JHud’s favorite color! She wore a floor-length knit purple duster, also designed by Hanifa, on the January 6 episode of the show.

“I’m feeling real comfortable,” she told the audience about how she felt in her duster. “I’m feeling good and mushed up, as I like to say!”

“We believe that women should be empowered to break barriers, achieve excellence in every aspect of their lives, and make their own rules. We know that women can do anything they set their minds to — and we want to help them do it. We capture these beliefs in our signature: ‘For women without limits,’” states the luxury brand’s website.