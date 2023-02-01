Why the Calm App Is a Great Way to De-Stress

As a thanks for participating in JHud’s fun interactive game, where she asks for items like floss, a bottle opener, and eye drops, JHud gifted each of her studio audience members a one-year subscription to the Calm app!

Start your 2023 a bit more mindfully with Calm, the number one app for sleep, relaxation, and meditation with content to help you manage stress, sleep better, and live a happier, healthier, and more mindful life.

A Calm Premium subscription gives you access to Calm’s full library, including Sleep Stories, daily meditations, work/life content, mood check-ins, stress and anxiety management exercises, and more.

To download Calm, visit calm.com or download on your Apple iPhone or from the Google Play store.