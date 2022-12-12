Jennifer Rocks One of Her Favorite Silhouettes for the Holidays

Jennifer Hudson wears one of her favorite shapes for the holiday season.

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked beautiful in burgundy wearing an asymmetrical cropped jacket over a bodycon dress with sparkly booties.

Jennifer accessorized her look with a gold chain bracelet that matched her gold manicure.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, what Jennifer loved the most about the look was the silhouette, which V said, “is a go-to of ours.”

“Interesting shape on top with something sleek and clean on the bottom, or vice versa,” V said.

V added that when she and Jennifer saw the jacket, it was “love at first sight!”

“It had a vintage vibe that we could not ignore,” V said, adding, “And we could not forget the holiday sparkle with her boots.”

In the episode, Jennifer interviewed Blake Shelton — her former co-judge on “The Voice” — who said he once gave Jennifer’s son Little David a goat named Prancer.

“Blake sent me a whole goat!” Jennifer exclaimed.

One day, Blake said he was walking into work behind Jennifer and David when David told him, “Mom said you can get us a goat.”

“’Cause I’m the country guy on the show, I just call one out from the barnyard,” Blake joked.

However, Blake said he ended up getting a goat and flew the animal “first class” from Oklahoma to Chicago.

“Most memorable Christmas for my kid ever,” Jennifer said.