Colman Domingo and Michelle Williams Join the Guest Lineup

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in from February 10 to February 14 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with Oscar nominees, music icons, reality stars, and many more! Plus, a Valentine's Day spectacular!

Monday, February 10

Award-winning actor Colman Domingo visits to talk about his Oscar-nominated film “Sing Sing.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Royal Ramey from San Bernardino, California. Royal is the co-founder and CEO of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program (FFRP), a nonprofit organization that provides career support to formerly incarcerated firefighters and those currently incarcerated in California’s Conservation Camps who are interested in careers in the wildland and forestry sector. Their mission is to increase wildfire personnel from non-traditional and underrepresented communities, providing them the training, skills, resources, and experience needed to secure gainful employment.

Tuesday, February 11

Actress and singer Michelle Williams stops by to talk about her role in “Death Becomes Her” on Broadway.

Bachelor star Grant Ellis sits down with Jennifer to talk about the newest season of “The Bachelor.”

10-year-old kid conservationist Liddy Cleve from Savannah, Georgia, joins the show and shares how she was inspired at 6 years old to start hosting monthly community beach cleanups and become an ocean advocate. Through her nonprofit Save Sea Life with Liddy, she donates trash cleanup stations to local schools and creates bracelets made from recycled trash to inspire others.

Wednesday, February 12

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Johnny Gill visits Jennifer to chat about New Edition’s residency at The Wynn in Las Vegas.

Jennifer welcomes 3-year-old Ace and his mother, Melissa Morris, from Detroit, Michigan. Melissa shares how Ace, an old soul with a passion for ’50s to ’80s music, amazed her with his knowledge at just a year old, quickly becoming an online sensation.

Thursday, February 13

Iconic comedian George Lopez and Jennifer talk about his final comedy stand-up special “Muy Católico” on Prime Video.

Rapper and singer Sexyy Red drops by to talk about her new music.

Astronaut and bioastronautics researcher Kellie Gerardi from Jupiter, Florida, joins the show. As director of Human Spaceflight Operations at the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS), she was one of the first payload specialists on a commercial spacecraft and the 90th woman in space. In 2026, she’ll lead an all-female suborbital flight with Virgin Galactic. Kellie is dedicated to paving the way for future generations.

Friday, February 14

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” celebrates Valentine’s Day!

Jennifer welcomes Brian McShea and his fiancée, Stephanie Raynor, from Altadena, California, to share their remarkable story of resilience and love. They lost their home last month in the Eaton Fire. Brian was out of town when the flames erupted, while Stephanie narrowly escaped with their pets. Returning to the ashes, Brian miraculously discovered the engagement ring he had hidden and proposed on the spot. A neighbor captured the emotional moment and the photo quickly went viral, offering a glimmer of hope amid heartbreak. As they plan their wedding, Brian and Stephanie are committed to rebuilding their future alongside their beloved Altadena community.