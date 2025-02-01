Fan February Giveaway: Enter for a Chance to Win a MEGA-BUNDLE of Prizes Worth Over $4,000!

Sponsored | Surprise! We’re celebrating YOU all month long!

We here at “The Jennifer Hudson Show” love our fans so much! We’re giving one lucky fan the ultimate prize bundle packed with must-have beauty products, high-tech gadgets and luxurious hotel stays!

Our exclusive Fan February Giveaway is open for entries all month long. One lucky winner will be randomly selected to go home with a mega-bundle worth over $4,000!

Included in the Fan February Giveaway is:

3-Day, 2-Night Stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

$250 Old Navy Gift Card

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Throw

Sharper Image Revel Hair Multi Styler 6-in-1

Ninja CREAMi XL Deluxe

Helen Ficalora Charm Necklace

Roborock Q5 Max+ Vacuum

Mountrax Foot Massager

Kate Somerville Skincare

Technics True Wireless AZ80 Earbuds

TheraFace PRO from Therabody

3-Day, 2-Night Stay at Any Wyndham Hotel or Resort

Complete the entry form below for your chance to win this one-of-a-kind giveaway!

Don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter to get access to exclusive sweepstakes and be one of the first to hear about opportunities to win incredible prizes!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Form expires on February 28, 2025.

Good luck!