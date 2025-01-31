Joe Manganiello, Karamo and Stephanie Hsu Join the Guest Lineup

NBC/Carlos Medel Photography/Jonny Marlow

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in January 6 to January 10 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with movie stars, TV icons, and many more!

Monday, January 6

Television host Karamo stops by to talk about the new season of Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”

Plus, tune in for even more from Jennifer’s recent chat with former First Lady Michelle Obama in this never-before-aired bonus content!

Tuesday, January 7

Actor and host Joe Manganiello visits the show to talk about the newest season of “Deal or No Deal Island.”

Actress Tiffany Boone makes an appearance to talk about the highly anticipated Disney film “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Ladia Yates and 10-year-old Zamira Bankhead from L.Y.E. Academy in Memphis, Tennessee. After a successful professional career, Ladia wanted to create a safe place where dancers could have opportunities to excel. The dance studio has become a staple and positive example in the community. Her student Zamira’s dance videos have been going viral for years.

Wednesday, January 8

Actor and rapper O’Shea Jackson Jr. drops by to talk about his new film “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.”

Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-Jae chats with Jennifer about the highly anticipated new season of Netflix’s “Squid Games.”

Jennifer also welcomes Air Force veteran firefighter Durell Council from Chesterfield, Virginia, to the stage. Durell was recently diagnosed with ALS and hopes to share his story with Jennifer, including how he chooses to let go of fear, speak with joy, and enjoy every moment of life.

Thursday, January 9

Jennifer welcomes actress Jodie Turner-Smith to the show to chat about the hit series “The Agency.”

Friday, January 10

Actress Stephanie Hsu stops by to talk about Peacock’s new comedy series “Laid.”

Plus, TikTok content creator Ace Greene from Los Angeles, California, visits the stage and teaches Jennifer and the audience a dance! Ace has gone viral for his livestreams teaching dance moves to different groups of people, including veterans, kids, healthcare workers, and more.