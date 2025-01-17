Shemar Moore and Andra Day Join the Guest Lineup

CBS/Myriam Santos

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in January 20 to January 25 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with movie stars, musicians, and many more! Plus, a special episode dedicated to bringing people together on the National Day of Racial Healing.

Monday, January 20

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence chats about his comedy tour “Ya’ll Know What It Is!”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes theater teacher Alison Calder and her former student Cienna Dixon. Cienna shares how Alison made a lasting impact on her, especially during her mental health struggles. Cienna says she wouldn’t be here without Alison’s support, and as thank you, she got a tattoo of Alison’s phrase “Always with you.”

Tuesday, January 21

Jennifer welcomes actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar to talk about the second season of his show “Found.”

Next, couple Aki and Koichi from Irvine, California, stop by. They’ve gone viral for the “outfit of the day” videos their daughter Yuri posts of them. Within months, the couple gained over a million followers on Instagram. They’ve been flown to Europe for brand campaigns, appeared in Vogue, and more!

Jennifer also welcomes Trell Thomas, founder of Black Excellence Brunch, to discuss his brunch events inspired by Sunday dinners at his mother’s house in South Carolina. After moving to Los Angeles, he transformed his gatherings into a platform to showcase the achievements and contributions of Black professionals worldwide.

Wednesday, January 22

Singer-songwriter Andra Day makes a special appearance to talk about her song “Bricks” from the film “Exhibiting Forgiveness.”

Plus, Gina Zapanta and Mike Alder from Los Angeles, California, visit the show. The married couple are lawyers and have long been dedicated to giving back to their community. During the Los Angeles fires, they helped book free hotel rooms for those in need and have collected donations to distribute to disadvantaged people.

Jennifer also welcomes back Inglewood, California, community leader Tyrone Nance. Tyrone is the founder of It’s Bigger Than Us, a nonprofit organization that provides solution-based resources to underserved families in South L.A. During the devastating Los Angeles fires, Tyrone and his team bravely stepped into action to help first responders and fire victims.

Thursday, January 23

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” partners with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to host a special episode focused on the National Day of Racial Healing.

The special hour is dedicated to helping people of all identities and backgrounds come together, reflect, and begin or continue their journey of healing from the effects of racism.

Actress and dancer Debbie Allen joins this special episode and will discuss the impact of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

Plus, tune in for a performance from Grammy-winning poet J. Ivy!

Friday, January 24

Jennifer welcomes back actor Shemar Moore and they talk about his show “S.W.A.T.”

Actress Ryan Destiny stops by to talk about her film “The Fire Inside.”