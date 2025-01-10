Zachary Quinto, Janelle James & Chris Perfetti Join the Guest Lineup

Sarah Sanchez/Pol Kurucz for The Hollywood Reporter/Amanda Peixoto-Elkins

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in January 13 to January 17 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with TV stars, musicians, and many more!

Monday, January 13

Sarah Sanchez/Anthony Williams

Actor Zachary Quinto visits to talk about his new show, “Brilliant Minds.”

Singer and rapper Aloe Blacc stops by to chat about his upcoming album “Stand Together.” Plus, tune in for a special performance of his song “One Good Thing.”

Jennifer also welcomes Berhanu Dallas, aka “Dr. Drip,” from Atlanta, Georgia, to the show. Dr. Drip is a marketing education teacher at Forest Park High School. Recently, he has gained lots of attention on social media for his humorous videos with his students and how he connects with them.

Tuesday, January 14

Singer Andra Day will join Jennifer to chat and perform her new song, “Bricks,” from the film "Exhibiting Forgiveness." Andra will also discuss MusiCares relief efforts for the Los Angeles fires.

Jennifer welcomes back community leader Tyrone Nance from Inglewood, California. Tyrone is the founder of It’s Bigger Than Us, a nonprofit organization that provides solution-based resources to underserved families in South L.A. During the devastating Los Angeles fires, Tyrone and his team bravely stepped into action to help first responders and fire victims.

Wednesday, January 15

Amanda Peixoto-Elkins

Jennifer welcomes “Abbott Elementary’s” Chris Perfetti to the stage to discuss the fourth season of the popular show and more.

Plus, tune in to watch Jeffrey Wall from Dayton, Ohio, teach Jennifer some martial arts! Jeffrey is a sophomore at the University of Cincinnati. He founded Golden Age Karate, where he leads free martial arts classes for senior citizens. His practices build self-esteem, promote empowerment, and help keep everyone social, happy, and healthy.

Thursday, January 16

Gianna Dorsey/Brad Everett Young

“Abbott Elementary’s” Janelle James is welcomed back to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage! Jennifer and Janelle talk about the fourth season of the hit comedy series.

Actress Mayan Lopez stops by to talk about the third season of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

Friday, January 17

