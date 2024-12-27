Ciara, Morgan Freeman, and the Cast of ‘The Masked Singer’ Join the Guest Lineup

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in December 30 to January 3 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with movie legends, TV stars, and hilarious comedians!

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Monday, December 30

William Arcand

Rapper Latto sits down for her first talk show interview to chat about her new album “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” and Season 2 of “Rhythm + Flow” on Netflix. Plus, don’t miss her epic performance.

Jennifer then welcomes Rhiannah Gordon and her kids, Flynn and Rhiley, from Sacramento, California. They share the heartwarming story of the emotional viral video of Rhiannah and her kids finding out she passed the California bar exam. Rhiannah hopes her story encourages others to persevere.

Tuesday, December 31

Tommy Garcia/Fox/Drew Hermann/Fox/Troy Brookins/Copyrighted

Jennifer welcomes “The Real Full Monty” stars Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey, Taye Diggs, and James Van Der Beek in an exclusive cast interview. They’ll chat about “The Real Full Monty,” a two-hour special in which a group of male celebrities bare all to raise awareness for cancer research.

Next, 9-year-old singer Mirabel Pan Weston from Boston, Massachusetts, joins the show to sing “Hallelujah” and talk about her passionate, award-winning performances around Boston.

Wednesday, January 1

Nigel Parry/Disney/Brian Bowen Smith

Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman visits the show to talk about the second season of “Lioness.”

Joan Vassos makes an appearance to talk about being the first-ever lead of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes 12-year-old Jack Carlin from El Paso, Texas. Over the summer, “Jack the Great” went viral for his excitement and love of watching the lights turn off. Since then, he’s traveled around the country to see the lights turn off at sports games, event centers, stores, and popular destinations like the Alamo, the Vegas Strip, and the Empire State Building. Next, he’ll be heading to Paris to watch the Eiffel Tower lights turn off.

Thursday, January 2

Michael Drummond

R&B sensation Ciara discusses her new song “Wassup” ft. Busta Rhymes.

Next, 8-year-old Hannah Strickland and her mom, Dawn, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, chat about their viral video of Hannah joyfully picking out Christmas tree ornaments. The heartwarming moment quickly gained attention online. They also share that they’ve launched a social media page to raise awareness so that people see Hannah not just as someone with disabilities but as a vibrant and joyful kid.

Jennifer also welcomes inspiring community leader Antonio Brown from St. Petersburg, Florida. Antonio, who owns Central Station Barbershop & Grooming, offers free haircuts to kids in his “Competitive Readers Book Club.” Inspired by barbershop culture as a safe space, he started the program to improve literacy in his community. Instead of paying for the haircut, kids learn about saving and financial literacy.

Friday, January 3

Tommy Garcia/Rosie Matheson/Jenny McCartney/FOX

Jennifer sits down for an exclusive interview with the panelists from “The Masked Singer,” Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy.

Also joining Jennifer is viral kid food critic and “food taster” Reese Jackson from New Orleans, Louisiana. Reese has recently taken the Internet by storm with his reactions to his mom’s elaborate home-cooked meals.