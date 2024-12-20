Snoop Dogg, Ludacris and Christina Milian Join the Guest Lineup

Art Streiber/NBC/Madeinnew york Jawad Mahmood/Billy Clark

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in December 23 to December 27 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with rap legends and R&B superstars!

Monday, December 23

Snoop Dogg stops by to chat about “The Voice” and is then joined by his daughter Cori Broadus to discuss their docuseries “Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story.”

Jennifer also welcomes back 12-year-old kid reporter Jeremiah Fennell from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tuesday, December 24

Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie is here!

Jennifer then welcomes 2-year-old math prodigy Devan Defreitas and his father, Duane, from Queens, New York. Devan became a viral sensation at 15 months for his math skills, with his first word being “seven.” Now at age 2, he’s solving sixth-grade math problems and memorizing over 160 digits of pi.

Wednesday, December 25

In a special episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer celebrates the music of R&B!

Award-winning musician John Legend stops by the show to celebrate the release of “Get Lifted (20th Anniversary).”

R&B superstar Muni Long will chat about her four Grammy nominations and her new album, “Revenge.”

Jennifer also welcomes back 6-year-old fan favorite Tatum, who went viral singing Muni’s hit “Made for Me.” Then, Muni makes Tatum’s dreams come true!

Thursday, December 26

Singer, songwriter, and actress Christina Milian chats with Jennifer about her new Netflix film, “Meet Me Next Christmas.”

Next, 9-year-old dancer Scarlett Elegado from San Diego, California, gives a showstopping performance!

Then, Jennifer Ellis and her husband Travis from Fayetteville, West Virginia, join the show and share their story of how the loss of a loved one brought them together.

Friday, December 27

Jennifer welcomes rapper and actor Ludacris to the show. They’ll be discussing the new season of the music competition series “Rhythm + Flow.”