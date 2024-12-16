Siblings Celebrating Their Adoption Is the Sweetest Thing You’ll See All Day

Jennifer Hudson welcomed married couple Meggan and Alexandra “Allie” Izzo, along with their three children — David (12), Brooklyn (7), and Piper (5) — to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to hear the heartwarming story of how they became a family.

A video of David, Brooklyn, and Piper celebrating after learning they were going to be adopted by their foster parents recently went viral!

“We’re going to be Izzos!” the children exclaim in the video before joyfully bouncing around their living room.

This special day was a long time coming. In 2019, Meggan and Allie, who hail from Buffalo, New York, welcomed the siblings into their home as foster children. Although they hadn’t planned to take in three kids at once, Meggan and Allie wanted to make sure the siblings stayed together.

After five years and many delays, the family’s journey came full circle in October 2024 when Meggan and Allie officially adopted their children.

“Before I was with them, I didn’t have a home, food, or my own room,” David told Jennifer. “Now I have everything I need and my two beautiful moms.”

The kids told Jennifer that the thing they’re most excited about now that they’re legally a family is having the same last name. Meggan shared with Jennifer that traveling with the kids could be stressful since they all had different last names on their documents. But that era is over now that they all share the last name Izzo.

“Coming to the show was the first time we didn’t have to worry about that stress,” said an emotional Meggan. “Every document had the same last name.”

Jennifer had a huge surprise for this close-knit family: She’s sending them on a four-night vacation to the “Happiest Place on Earth” — Disneyland Resort!

