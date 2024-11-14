JHud’s Heroes: Bellamy Young, José Andrés & More Inspire Hope and Raise Funds for Hurricane Victims

“JHud’s Heroes,” a special episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” spotlighted both celebrities and everyday heroes who have been deeply affected by the deadly hurricanes that raged through the Southeast. These individuals are going above and beyond to spread joy and save lives in the wake of devastation.

Relive the memorable moments from this heartfelt celebration of the human spirit. If you want to help the victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, visit pledge.to/hurricane-relief to donate to the American Red Cross, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen.

Chef José Andrés Feeds Hurricane Survivors in Crisis

Celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés spoke with Jennifer Hudson about how his organization, World Central Kitchen , has been providing lifesaving meals to survivors of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“World Central Kitchen was founded with a very simple idea,” he said. “Cooks like me… supported by an army of empathy and goodness and volunteers everywhere, we could join forces to bring food and water to the middle of the chaos.”

He shared that they’ve provided nearly 2 million meals to those affected by the hurricanes, thanks to their collaboration with local kitchens because, as he put it, “locals know best.”

“At World Central Kitchen, we adapt. We adapt always listening to what people need,” he told Jennifer. “People don’t want our pity. People want our respect, and the only way you get respect from the people is being next to them and listening to what they need.”

3 Women Team Up to Reunite Missing People with Their Families

Jennifer met three incredible women who have dedicated themselves to reuniting families with loved ones who have gone missing during the hurricanes.

Angela Scarberry from Knoxville, Tennessee, told Jennifer about creating a Facebook group, “Missing People in East TN & Western NC due to flooding,” to help locate missing individuals in her surrounding area.

The group has more than 95,000 members, and Angela has compiled a list of 4,000 names of missing individuals.

Emily, operations liaison for the United Cajun Navy , and Ashley, a volunteer for the United Cajun Navy and founder of Southern Paws Inc., reached out to Angela, and the women were able to kickstart search and rescue missions to help locate and reunite missing individuals with their families.

Bellamy Young Enlists the ‘Scandal’ Cast to Raise Funds for Her Hometown

“Scandal” star and Asheville, North Carolina, native Bellamy Young opened up to Jennifer about her love for her hometown and how her “Scandal” family is stepping up to support hurricane relief efforts.

The cast of the Emmy-winning ABC drama will come together for a virtual script reading on November 17 to raise funds for people in North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene.

The online event will benefit the United Way of North Carolina as they help western North Carolina recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, which has claimed over 230 lives across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee.

Inspiring Couple Loses Their Business but Doesn’t Lose Hope

Married couple Brandon Davis and Davie Roberts from Asheville, North Carolina, shared their story of experiencing loss and receiving love after their business was destroyed by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

Brandon and Davie opened DayTrip , an inclusive coffee shop, bar, bodega, and community event space, in the Arts District of Asheville just a month before Hurricane Helene swept through, flooding their business with 23 feet of water.

Friends started a GoFundMe for them, and with the help of donations from around the world, they have raised over $200,000 to help rebuild and pay their employees.

Since the hurricane, Brandon and Davie have dedicated their time to gathering and distributing supplies, hosting events for local businesses and artists who lost their stores to sell goods, organizing cleanup efforts, and fundraising for fellow small business owners.

“It was really beautiful to see the community come together,” said Davie. “No questions were asked. If you needed help, [people] were there.”

Hotel Manager Is a Hero to 150 People Who Lost Their Homes

Steve Lambert, the general manager of Cambria Hotel at Madeira Beach in St. Petersburg, opened his hotel doors to over 150 residents after his town was hit by both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Although Steve had a safe place to go, he chose to stay at the hotel to make sure every guest seeking shelter was taken care of. Not only does he provide emotional support and essential items to these guests, he also provides rooms free of charge.

Steve didn’t second guess this decision for a moment. As he told Jennifer, “Everyone lost their cars, their house, their phones… how could you not?”

One of the hotel’s guests, Army veteran Dan Miles, made a surprise appearance on the show. “He’s a guiding light,” Dan said of Steve. “Knowing I had a place to go… to this day, it’s ongoing. It means a lot.”

Families affected by the hurricane urgently need your support. Go to pledge.to/hurricane-relief to donate to the American Red Cross, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen.