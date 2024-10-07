Here’s How These Adorable Puppies Can Be Yours!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” wants to help bring the incomparable love of a rescue animal into your home!

Jennifer Hudson welcomed adorable puppies Wednesday and Tiffany to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to help them get adopted.

“Come on over here to Mama Hud!” exclaimed Jennifer, taking the mastiff puppies into her lap.

The 9-week-old pups, along with their handler Jake, appeared during Jennifer’s interview with Dr. Brian Rambarran, a urological cancer surgeon and pilot who flies his plane once a month to deliver animals from high-kill shelters to rescues that will welcome them until they’re adopted.

Dr. Rambarran’s next trip will be to North Carolina to help animals in the wake of the Hurricane Helene disaster. He’ll be bringing dog and cat food to shelters that have lost everything and will bring some dogs back with him on his plane, too.

If you’re inspired by Dr. Rambarran and want to help animals, he encourages people to donate to shelters, volunteer at a rescue, or adopt or foster an animal yourself.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X , and Threads

To learn how to adopt Wednesday and Tiffany and other animals that need forever homes, head to laanimalservices.com or visit your local shelter and rescue organizations.