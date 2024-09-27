Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Gwen Stefani & Common Join the Guest Lineup

White House/Ellen Von Unwerth

Season 3 of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in September 30 to October 4 to see Jennifer Hudson sit down with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, September 30

DIsney/ABC

Alfonso Ribeiro from “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is here.

Jennifer then welcomes Stephany Faublas and her daughter, Cadence, from Charlotte, South Carolina, whose viral video has millions of views. Stephany, a single mom, replaced Cadence’s iPad with educational activities before kindergarten and was surprised by her daughter’s positive reaction. Cadence now feels ready for school and dreams of getting a “good job” to buy a dog and her dream car.

Tuesday, October 1

White House

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff sits down with Jennifer in the studio.

Next, Jennifer welcomes Angel Everett and her mother, Dorothy Johnson, from Montgomery, Alabama, to share their family’s breast cancer journey. Angel cared for her sister Eboni through treatment and later faced her own diagnosis, undergoing a double mastectomy. Though both were declared cancer-free, Eboni’s cancer returned, and she passed away in July. The family now honors her memory by continuing her advocacy for early testing and establishing a scholarship in her name.

Wednesday, October 2

Ellen Von Unwerth

Gwen Stefani visits to chat about “The Voice.”

Jennifer then welcomes back etiquette expert Myka Meier.

“Love Island” Season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham also stop by.

Thursday, October 3

Monaris

Common and Pete Rock will join Jennifer in the studio to perform their song “A GOD (There Is)” from their latest album, “The Auditorium, Vol. 1.”

Friday, October 4

Harold James

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is here to chat about her new film, “House of Spoils.”

Jennifer then welcomes Suborno Bari from the Bronx, New York, who recently made headlines as the youngest student in NYU’s 200-year history. On a full-ride scholarship, Suborno is double majoring in math and physics, set to graduate in 2026, with plans to earn his Ph.D. by 2029. His ultimate goal is to become a professor by age 16 or 17. Outside of academics, Suborno enjoys gardening, badminton, and chess.

Jennifer also chats with Johnny Rodriguez from Orange County, California, a former pro lacrosse player and head coach at Mater Dei High School. After leading his team to national recognition, Johnny stepped down following an ALS diagnosis last October, just as his wife was expecting their second child. Despite the diagnosis, he remains positive and advocates for ALS awareness, partnering with Augie’s Quest to launch “Athletes vs. ALS.” This October, he’ll receive an ALS Champion Award. Johnny, who experiences fatigue and muscle weakness, inspires other patients to “win the day.”