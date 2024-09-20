Rob Lowe, Flavor Flav & Saweetie Join the Guest Lineup

Sam Jones/Izak Rappaport/Julian Dakdouk

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” kicks off with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in September 23 to September 27 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, September 23

Sam Jones

Rob Lowe from “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “The Floor” stops by.

Jennifer then welcomes Zalah Vallien, a student from Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts in Norwalk, Connecticut, whose viral video singing the national anthem in her school’s cafeteria earned her the nickname “powerhouse.” Zalah opens up about Jennifer’s influence on her life and how meeting her is a dream come true. Originally from central Louisiana, Zalah only sees her family once or twice a year. Raised by her young single mom and pastor grandmother, she shares a close bond with her younger sister, whom she calls her “baby,” and is her biggest fan.

Tuesday, September 24

Nicholas Gonzalez

Terrence Howard drops by to chat about his new miniseries, “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.”

Next, the 8-year-old “Green Twins,” Marnie and Mylah Green, join Jennifer. These adorable kids from Burnley, England, are famous for finishing each other’s sentences. Over the summer, they became internet sensations when their hilarious reaction to the price of two ice creams (£9) went viral. The sisters are enjoying their newfound fame and dream of opening an ice cream shop where kids eat for free and adults pay affordable prices. In addition to their viral stardom, they’re also competitive dancers who have won multiple European championships.

Wednesday, September 25

Power couple Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe discuss their podcast “We Don’t Always Agree.”

“The Curse of the Necklace” stars Violet McGraw and Madeleine McGraw chat with Jennifer about their film.

Thursday, September 26

Izak Rappaport

Flavor Flav joins Jennifer in the studio.

Friday, September 27

Julian Dakdouk

Saweetie is here!