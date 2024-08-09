Get Tickets to Season 3 of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’!
August 09, 2024
Calling all JHud fans!
Jennifer Hudson is inviting YOU to join her in “The Jennifer Hudson Show” studio this season. All you have to do to request audience seats for a recording at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, is visit the Tickets page at JenniferHudsonShow.com and let the team know when you and your crew can make it.
Whether they're competing against other audience members in a fun game, inspiring JHud and her guests to break out into song, or showing off their incredible fashion, everyone in “The Jennifer Hudson Show” live in-studio audience always has a blast!
Season 3 of the show is going to be filled with hilarious moments, big surprises, and much, much more. Come join the fun! Get tickets now!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings.