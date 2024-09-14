‘Choose Joy’ Box Set Giveaway: Enter for a Chance to Win This Fabulous ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Self-Care Package!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is ready to spread joy by giving away some amazing gifts!

Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated show kicks off Monday, September 16, bringing a renewed focus on positivity, joy, and inspiration to daytime television.

This season, Jennifer Hudson will welcome a diverse array of guests — from celebrities and viral sensations to everyday heroes — all of whom embody the spirit of choosing joy in their daily lives.

To celebrate Season 3 being all about choosing joy, we are giving away a special “Choose Joy” box set to five lucky winners!

The “Choose Joy” box set includes a variety of self-care items:

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Stanley Tumbler to help you keep hydrated

to help you keep hydrated “The Jennifer Hudson Show” JBuds Lux ANC Over-Ear Headphones so you can chill out with your favorite tunes

so you can chill out with your favorite tunes Ghost Poppy “Joy” Soy Candle to give your room a wonderful aroma of citrus, apple, and cedar

to give your room a wonderful aroma of citrus, apple, and cedar “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Lined Journal to fill with your thoughts and dreams

to fill with your thoughts and dreams “Choose Joy” Ballpoint Pen to help you express yourself

Complete the entry form below for your chance to win!

Don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get access to exclusive sweepstakes and be one of the first to hear about opportunities to win incredible prizes!

Form expires on September 28, 2024.

Good luck!