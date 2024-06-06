Mickey Guyton, Retta & Marla Gibbs Join the Guest Lineup

Even Harney/Charlie Nunn/Copyrighted

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in June 10 to June 14 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, June 10

The iconic star of “The Jeffersons” and “227” Marla Gibbs stops by to chat about her new role in the series “Not Dead Yet.”

Jennifer then welcomes engaged couple Samuel Evans and Tateona Adams from Chicago, Illinois. Together, Samuel and Tateona have a blended family of five sons: Devan, Tristan, Demari, Carter, and Josiah. Samuel grew up with two brothers in a rough neighborhood in Chicago. He decided to break the cycle with his own children, teaching them love and respect toward one’s family is above all else. Each morning, the boys do a group hug before their youngest brother gets on the school bus. They also make videos to wish a great day to their followers online to spread love and positivity.

Tuesday, June 11

Retta visits the show to discuss her new movie, “Hit Man.”

Wednesday, June 12

Country star Mickey Guyton is in the studio with her new single “Make It Me.”

“American Idol” winner and fellow country crooner Scotty McCreery also stops by to chat about his new album, “Rise & Fall.”

Then, expert floral designer Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht is here to talk about his new book, “Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home.”

Thursday, June 13

Retired Major League Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez is here to talk about owning the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, plus why he’s teaming up with OraPharma.

The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner also stops by.

Jennifer then welcomes actor and content creator Ulysses “Uly” Morazan, who recently posted a video explaining football for Taylor Swift fans to learn the sport. Ulysses will chat with Jennifer about his findings.

Friday, June 14

Ms. Pat from “Ms. Pat Settles It” is here to talk about her comedy tour “Ya Girl Done Made It.”

Jennifer then welcomes viral dancer 6-year-old Salomé Rivas (“Baby Salo”) from Miami, Florida, who is known for her videos dancing to Latin music, especially reggaeton. Several of the biggest Latin music stars have reposted Salomé, who is originally from Venezuela, including Karol G.

Jennifer also welcomes professor and The Princess Within Foundation founder Dr. Bernada Baker, and her 6-year-old daughter Bella Baker, from Houston, Texas. In 2017, Bernada moved to the Houston area from Chicago, and then Hurricane Harvey hit. Bernada helped with recovery efforts and raised money for a displaced dad and his baby daughter, Bella. She saw Bella’s dad needed support and her father recognized he couldn’t provide Bella the life she deserved. Bernada offered to adopt her and says adopting Bella has changed her life in the best way possible.