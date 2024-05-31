Glen Powell, Ben Platt & Morris Chestnut Join the Guest Lineup

Brian Bowen Smith/Netflix / Diondre Jones / Vince Aung

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in June 3 to June 7 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Monday, June 3

Vince Aung/Malika Andrews

Actor and singer Ben Platt stops by to talk about his third album, “Honeymind.”

Malika Andrews from ESPN’s “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown” also visits.

Jennifer then chats with kid surfer AJ Iredell from Carlsbad, California. AJ, a regional champion who has been surfing since he was 3 years old, is a beloved member of the local surf community. He’s also passionate about teaching others about the sport. Every year, he volunteers with the nonprofit Waves of Impact, which offers free surf camps for kids in need. Several of the campers come back annually to see AJ and say it’s the best part of their year.

Jennifer also welcomes back cancer survivor Phyllis Wright and her daughter, Imanni, from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, as they share an update on their lives.

Tuesday, June 4

Diondre Jones/Copyrighted

The talented Morris Chestnut discusses his TV series “Diarra from Detroit.”

Next, “The Golden Bachelor” alums and “Golden Hour” podcast hosts Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles are in the studio.

Wednesday, June 5

Brian Bowen Smith/Netflix / Copyrighted

Glen Powell is here to chat about his new noir comedy film “Hit Man.”

Next, “Hacks” star Carl Clemons-Hopkins stops by to talk about the hit series.

Jennifer then welcomes stand-up comedian Jon Laster from Brooklyn, New York, who founded Blapp — the Black Shopping App.

Thursday, June 6

The Collective You/HGTV

Shay Mitchell visits to discuss her MAX series “Thirst with Shay Mitchell,” where she explores drinks from around the world.

“Divided by Design” stars Ray and Eilyn Jimenez also stop by.

Friday, June 7

Apple

The hilarious Ron Funches is here to talk about his TV series “Loot.”

Jennifer then welcomes Akayla Joseph from Houston, Texas, who teaches first grade at Winship Elementary, a Title I school where 100% of the students receive free breakfast and lunch. Akayla loves her students like family, attends every event and birthday party, and regularly goes out of pocket for them. Outside of helping with basic necessities, her favorite items to give her students are books. Since the pandemic, Akayla has been taking her students on “virtual field trips” and posts their adventures online. She also leads daily affirmations with her class and says the most important takeaway from her classroom is to “be kind.”