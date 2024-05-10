Chris Stapleton, Wiz Khalifa & 'All American' Cast Join the Guest Lineup

Becky Fluke/Braden Walker

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in May 13 to May 17 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, May 13

Jurnee Smollett, the star of “We Grown Now,” stops by the studio.

Next, Jennifer welcomes the cast of “All American” — Bre-Z, Daniel Ezra, Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling, Monet Mazur, and Samantha Logan.

Jennifer also chats with Brittany Love from Los Angeles, California. Brittany is an artist and DJ who happens to be obsessed with the show “All American.”

Tuesday, May 14

Chris Stapleton is in the house to talk about his new album, “Higher,” and his upcoming “All-American Road Show” tour.

Jennifer also welcomes etiquette expert Myka Meier from New York, New York.

Wednesday, May 15

The hilarious Wanda Sykes from “The Upshaws” discusses her “Please & Thank You” comedy tour.

Jennifer then welcomes father and daughter Chris Locke from Newark, Delaware, and Kat Locke-Jones, 33, from Baltimore, Maryland. Together, they founded the Sean Locke Foundation in 2018 after losing their son/brother Sean Locke to suicide. The foundation provides mental health resources for kids in high school all the way through college. They also have Sean’s House, a home that provides in-person support 24/7 for young adults to talk about mental health or substance use challenges with other young adult peer specialists who have lived experience with similar challenges.

Thursday, May16

Dulé Hill visits to discuss his PBS documentary series “The Express Way with Dulé Hill.”

Jennifer highlights the national tour of “MJ the Musical.”

Jennifer then warmly welcomes identical twin sisters Cherry and Sherry Wilmore from Houma, Louisiana. Fondly dubbed “everybody’s favorite twins” by their community, Cherry and Sherry are known for their compassionate hearts and vibrant personalities. Placed in foster care at age 6, they have weathered numerous challenges but have always relied on their unbreakable bond to navigate difficult times together. Last year, they established the nonprofit organization CHeriSH Times Two — a blend of their names — to empower and support foster youth.

Friday, May 17

Rapper and singer Wiz Khalifa stops by to chat with Jennifer.