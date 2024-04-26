Cher and Reba McEntire Join the Guest Lineup

An Le / Art Streiber/NBC

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in April 22 to April 26 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Monday, April 29

Copyrighted

Mike Epps from “The Upshaws” stops by.

Jennifer then welcomes Jonna Mendez of Reston, Virginia, a former CIA chief of disguise often likened to “Q” from the James Bond novels. Jonna served in the CIA from 1966 to 1993, mastering clandestine photography and disguises in some of the world’s most perilous cities and earning the CIA’s Intelligence Commendation Medal. Her memoir, “In True Face,” released this month, recounts her career as a female operations officer in the CIA. Jonna is now an author, lecturer, and consultant on intelligence matters.

Tuesday, April 30

ABC/Nino Muñoz / Sela Sheloni / Sarah Krick

“Grey’s Anatomy” stars Kim Raver, Caterina Scorsone, and Camilla Luddington visit the show.

Next, siblings Biko, Manna, and Mfundo Nhlangothi from the viral musical group Biko’s Manna stop by.

Jennifer then welcomes Joy Lindsay from Gary, Indiana. Joy is the founder and CEO of Butterfly Dreamz, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on mentoring girls from underserved communities to become leaders and achieve their goals. Established in 2012 after her sister Kimberly died from gun violence, the organization honors Kimberly’s life and belief in the potential of women and girls. Many Butterfly Dreamz mentees go on to be first-generation college graduates and community leaders. Joy is currently pursuing her master’s degree at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Wednesday, May 1

An Le

Jennifer interviews Grammy award-winning icon Cher!

Next, Jennifer welcomes the Snelson family from McKinney, Texas. Ashley and her husband Theron are huge fans of Jennifer’s and wrote to the show hoping to win a fun vacation for their family. Together since eighth grade, the couple has five children: Kenedi, Tre, Chase, Creed, and Zoe. Five years ago, they opened a “microschool” and a nonprofit to help kids and families in their community. They love to spend time together as a family and go above and beyond giving back.

Thursday, May 2

Art Streiber/NBC

Country music legend and “The Voice” coach Reba McEntire is in the house!

Ray and Eilyn Jimenez from HGTV’s “Divided by Design” also join Jennifer in the studio.

Next, Jennifer welcomes Vincent Palmer from Dayton, Ohio, a 3-year-old presidential expert who can recite the names and order of service of each U.S. president. His fascination began with a president-themed book he received as a birthday gift, which quickly became his prized possession. Vincent is also an avid sports fan, cheering for the Cincinnati Reds and the University of Dayton Flyers basketball team. Vincent dreams of either becoming the president or a sports announcer for the Flyers.

Jennifer also welcomes Dr. Mahalia Hines, who is promoting her new book, “Tomorrow’s Children: How to Raise Children to Stay Human in a High-Tech Society.”

Friday, May 3

Copyrighted

Hannah Waddingham stops by to chat about “The Fall Guy” and “The Garfield Movie.”

Jennifer then welcomes Kay Cox of Houston, Texas, a kid golfer who recently went viral for hitting her first hole-in-one — a feat with odds of 1 in 12,500 for adults. She took up golf in 2020 after being inspired by an LPGA Tour commercial and has quickly risen to prominence in the sport. Kay was even among 12 girls invited to the U.S. Women’s Open.

Jennifer also chats with Larry Farrish Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky, a school bus driver who loves his job. He currently serves nine public schools and says the students are like his children. Last month, a story of Larry buying PJs for a student who didn’t have them for Pajama Day went viral. Larry regularly goes above and beyond for the kids, buying them clothes, shoes, backpacks, and food, and being a friend to them. He says the children face a lot when they are not in his care, so he does whatever he can to lend a helping hand.