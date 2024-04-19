Young Adults Battling Cancer Have Their Wishes Granted by This Amazing Woman

Jennifer Hudson is shining a light on an inspiring woman who has devoted her life to granting wishes to young adults battling critical illnesses.

Kelli Ritschel Boehle from Rockford, Illinois, appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to talk about her late son, Nikolas, and the foundation she formed in his name after he passed away from cancer.

In 2010, Kelli’s youngest son, Nik, was unexpectedly diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just before his 18th birthday.

Nik was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and that wish meant the world to him. According to Kelli, it gave him hope and happiness in a time of struggle and pain. Nik took his family to Hawaii, and after that trip, his focus turned to helping others who were too old to benefit from the program.

Nik made a friend during treatment named Nate who had aged out of Make-A-Wish by one month. When Nik discovered that kids over 17 do not qualify for wishes, he wanted to help. The night before he passed in 2012, Nik asked his mother to help these older kids have a wish, too, and that’s how The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation — also known as Nik's Wish — was born.

Over the past decade, Kelli has been carrying out her son's dying wish and filling the gap by helping hundreds of young adults ages 18 to 24 battling cancer live out their dreams.

“His last wish was to help others have a wish, so that’s why I’m here,” she told Jennifer.

The foundation has granted over 325 wishes to patients in 38 states. They have granted last wishes to create precious memories for families. They have also granted wishes to celebrate the end of treatment and encourage patients to keep fighting.

Kelli is on a mission to fight cancer with happiness and joy. She told Jennifer that granting wishes for these young adults greatly helps their mental health, which in turn helps them take on the challenge of battling cancer.

“When we tell them your wish is granted, that just brings them tremendous, tremendous joy,” she said.

Kelli told Jennifer that there are no grants for young adults aged 18 to 24, so they have to fundraise quite a lot. “I don’t want to turn anyone away,” said Kelli. “It breaks my heart when I can’t deliver a wish.”

Because of Kelli’s incredible efforts in bringing joy to young cancer patients, Jennifer surprised her with $10,000 on behalf of Denny’s so she can continue to grant wishes and honor her son.

For more information on how you can help the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation provide wishes to young adults fighting cancer, visit nikolasritschelfoundation.org.

