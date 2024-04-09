Athlete Meets the Man Who Helped Him Find the Courage to Come Out

Ford McLiney from Kansas City, Missouri, a diving coach at Rutgers University, sat down for a chat with Jennifer on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Ford has won multiple national championships in high school and college as a competitive diver. He even represented Team USA at multiple international competitions.

Diving became Ford’s way of escaping his reality as he struggled with accepting his sexuality. During his freshman and sophomore year of college at Texas A&M, his mental health suffered because he was not living his truth. He felt scared he would not be accepted by his peers and teammates.

Around the same time, Ford saw a news article about another collegiate swimmer named Ryan Dafforn, who was out and proud. Ford contacted Ryan online, seeking advice and support.

“Ryan’s story was a saving grace in a dark time,” Ford told Jennifer on the show. “Ryan was able to be the friend to me that I needed when I was in the dark place.”

“He showed me that it was okay to be whoever I wanted to be, and that you’re never alone in this world,” he said.

Ford and Ryan became friends, and Ford credits Ryan’s encouragement as the thing he needed to openly embrace his sexuality. After being honest with his friends, family, and teammates, he realized how many people truly cared about his mental health and well-being, and he began to thrive.

Despite being friends for years, Ford had never met Ryan in person. That is… not until Jennifer brought Ryan out on stage for a huge surprise!

“What Ryan did to me was so big that it had an impact on me going forward,” Ford said. “I want to help change people’s lives like he did for me.”

Because of Ford's mission to support other young people who are struggling to accept themselves, Jennifer surprised him with $10,000 so he can help other athletes achieve their dreams and live their lives as their true selves.

