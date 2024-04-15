5 Swaps to Save Money from Financial Expert Jason Tartick

Saving money can be as simple as making a few swaps!

“The Bachelor” alum and best-selling author Jason Tartick stops by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share financial tips and promote his new self-help book, “Talk Money to Me: The 8 Essential Financial Questions to Discuss with Your Partner.”

You may know Jason best from his memorable appearances on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Outside of being a regular in Bachelor Nation, the New York native has a background in finance and is a corporate banker.

Jason shared some money-saving swaps with Jennifer Hudson’s audience that will help you start saving today.

Jason Tartick’s Top 5 Swaps for Saving Money

1. Skip the Coffee Shop and Make Your Coffee at Home

“If you brew your coffee, on average it’s about a quarter,” said Jason. “At the coffee shop, it’s about 4 bucks.” You could be spending thousands of dollars just on coffee a year if you only get your daily joe at coffee shops! Brew your coffee at home and invest that saved money instead, advised Jason.

2. Make Your Own Lunch Instead of Buying

Jason shared that grocery prices have increased 25% in the last four years. “If you make your lunch, it’s gonna be roughly around 4 bucks a day. If you go out to lunch, it’s gonna be about $15 a day.”

3. Choose Generic Over Brand Name

Jason revealed that the difference in price between name brands and generic brands is 40%! And the ingredients are nearly always the same. Skip the name brands and stick with generic.

4. Invest in a Home Gym Instead of Spending on a Membership

“I’m all about investing in your health, but you could do it in a more affordable way,” Jason said. He advised that if you do decide to pay for a gym membership, see if your employer or insurance will kick in some money. Otherwise, buy some dumbbells or go for a run in the park.

5. Buy a Used Car Instead of a New Car

“You’re gonna save a lot of money with used cars versus new cars,” said Jason. He also pointed out that people should think hard about whether the loan they’re taking out is for an appreciating asset (like a house) or depreciating asset (like a car). Lean toward taking out loans on something that is going to make you more money in the long run.

Jason took his years of experience in both love and finance and merged them together into a self-help book that tackles the two topics simultaneously — because they are often intertwined.

“Money arguments are the second-leading reason for divorce,” he said. “Fifty percent of cohabiting or married relationships don’t feel comfortable talking about money.

“We’ll take those eight numbers that you need to know, that the bank says you should know, and we’ll tie it into love and relationships and we’ll learn to talk money to each other,” he added.

Jason’s book “Talk Money to Me” is available on Amazon, Apple Books, and wherever books are sold.