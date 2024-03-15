Joe Manganiello, Lisa Rinna, Toni Braxton & Cedric the Entertainer Join the Guest Lineup
March 15, 2024
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!
Tune in March 18 to March 22 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.
Monday, March 18
Joe Manganiello promotes “Deal or No Deal Island.”
Jennifer welcomes Dre’Shon Jackson from Florence, SC. Last month, a video of Dre’Shon reacting to his acceptance letter from Harvard University went viral. Dre’Shon said he is being recognized everywhere he goes and is referred to as the local “hero of hope.” Dre’Shon says he lives in a rural town that faces a lot of challenges, and he hopes to be a beacon of light and inspiration to the youth in his community. After college, Dre’Shon aspires to be an attorney and politician and hopes to one day give back to his community.
Tuesday, March 19
Melissa Rauch discusses “Night Court.”
Joey Fatone & AJ McLean promote their “A Legendary Night” Tour.
Wednesday, March 20
Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry discuss the new season of “Girls5Eva.”
Nathalie Emmanuel promotes “Arthur The King.”
Thursday, March 21
Toni Braxton & Cedric the Entertainer promote their Las Vegas residency “Love & Laughter.”
Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, and Christina Elmore discuss drama series “The Girls on The Bus.”
Friday, March 22
Phil Keoghan discusses “The Amazing Race.”
Lisa Rinna stops by.