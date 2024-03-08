The ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Joins the Guest Lineup

Netflix

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in March 11 to March 15 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, March 11

James Pickens Jr. will discuss “Grey's Anatomy.”

Jennifer welcomes Curls on the Block founder Analise Harris from West Covina, CA. As a Black educator in her Colorado school, Analise says she noticed Black students would gravitate toward her and witnessed girls being teased for their natural hair. She created the organization to build a bridge between STEAM and beauty for girls with curly hair. The students in the program learn how to take care of their natural hair while also implementing science and math skills.

Jennifer welcomes Olympian Arianna Choi from Orlando, FL, who is the number one rated nine-year-old fencer in the USA and has won fencing competitions coast to coast. She won her first tournament within one week of learning to fence and never looked back. Winning six Gold Medals in her first year of fencing, she added another 16 tournament wins at the end of her second year. She will teach Jennifer how to fence.

Tuesday, March 12

“So You Think You Can Dance” judges JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy stop by.

Wednesday, March 13

Jesse Palmer will promote “The Bachelor.”

Shaun Robinson will discuss TLC's “90 Day: The Single Life Tell All.”

Jennifer welcomes Savaree “Sav” Hazard-Chaney from Providence, RI, who founded Tuft X PVD, a studio space where she teaches the art of tufted rugs and recently opened a brick and mortar. She currently teaches workshops and has been featured in museums and high-end hotels. Savaree will teach Jennifer how to tuft a rug.

Thursday, March 14

Minnie Driver will discuss her new movie “Uproar.”

Olympic gold medalist and freestyle skier Jonny Moseley stops by.

“Love Is Blind” cast members Clay Gravesande, AD Smith, Johnny McIntyre & Amy Cortés reunite on the show.

Friday, March 15

Boris Kodjoe will promote his ABC drama series “Station 19.”

Jennifer welcomes viral sensation 4-year-old Christopher Bess and his dad Reginald, from Tarboro, NC, also known as “Coach Chris” for his hilarious videos helping his dad coach high school basketball. Chris became a beloved member of the local sports community and was recently named Youth Coach of the Year.