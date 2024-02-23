Magic Johnson and Shemar Moore Join the Guest Lineup

Copyrighted/CBS

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in February 26 to March 1 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, February 26

Derek Hough stops by to talk about the “Symphony of Dance” tour.

Jennifer welcomes Route 1 founder Marcus Carpenter from Minneapolis, Minnesota, whose organization increases food access and decreases the racial hunger divide by empowering, encouraging, and educating BIPOC farmers.

Jennifer is also joined by 11-year-old kid scientist Linda Pistun from Gainesville, Virginia, who founded Linda’s Lab, a nonprofit focused on ending world hunger and improving science education in schools. To combat hunger, Linda created a chocolate bar using mealworm protein that she is working to make shelf stable. To help improve science education, she wrote a book called “Linda and the Mysterious Footprints” about girl who uses science to help fix the carbon footprint in her town. She will chat with Jennifer and perform a science demo.

Tuesday, February 27

Karen Pittman comes by to discuss her Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.”

Jennifer then welcomes teen archers Caelan and Milla Shanklin — the Shanklin Twins — from Castle Rock, Colorado, who both hold state championship titles and records in their state. Caelan is also a national champion and aspires to compete in the 2028 Olympics. They love teaching archery and say it’s a sport anyone can become good at, no matter their body type. They will chat with Jennifer and perform a demo.

Jennifer welcomes viral couple Rita Smith and Theodore Smith Sr. from New Orleans, Louisiana, who have gained popularity through Rita’s videos, which offer a glimpse inside their love life. The Louisiana native, who has been married to Theodore for four decades, has become a voice of wisdom with her advice on intimacy tips, valuing partnership, fun date nights, and the importance of feminine necessities, including perfume and lingerie.

Jennifer welcomes Housing Resources Inc. Board of Directors Vice President Lawanda Chambers from Milwaukee, WI. The nonprofit organization helps individuals and families purchase their own homes. Lawanda who the organization once helped will chat with Jennifer.

Wednesday, February 28

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore joins Jennifer in the studio.

Thursday, February 29

The legendary Magic Johnson stops by to chat with Jennifer.

Nicole Avant, author of the memoir “Think You’ll Be Happy: Moving Through Grief with Grit, Grace and Gratitude,” joins Jennifer to chat about her book.

Friday, March 1

La La Anthony of Starz’s “BMF” joins Jennifer in the studio.

Plus, Jennifer interviews Nichelle Lewis, who will perform “Home” from the original Broadway musical “The Wiz.”