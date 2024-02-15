The Stars of HGTV Join the Guest Lineup

HGTV

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in February 19 to February 23 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, February 19

Sterling Hampton/HGTV

will.i.am discusses his two AI-powered entertainment initiatives, FYI.Ai and Sound Drive.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” kick off HGTV Week!

Tuesday, February 20

HGTV/Victoria Stevens

HGTV Week continues with Erin & Ben Napier (HGTV's “Home Town”).

Page Turner (HGTV's “Rock the Block”) stops by.

Brandy Clark discusses her self-titled album.

Jennifer welcomes Baileigh Sinaman-Daniel from Swannanoa, NC, who recently made headlines as a one-armed D3 college basketball player at Warren Wilson College. Baileigh was born with a birth defect that caused her right arm to not fully develop. She started playing basketball in her freshman year of high school and was unexpectedly cut from the team during her senior year. She was determined to continue her basketball career and made her college team. Baileigh hopes to inspire others and show them that anything is possible.

Wednesday, February 21

HGTV/Copyrighted

HGTV Week continues with Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson from HGTV's “Married to Real Estate.”

Sanaa Lathan promotes her new Audible series “The Justice.”

Thursday, February 22

HGTV Week continues with Cole & Chelsea DeBoer (HGTV's “Down Home Fab”).

Kane Brown promotes his In The Air tour and his new single, “I Can Feel It.”

Friday, February 23

HGTV/Sterling Hampton

HGTV Week continues with Drew & Jonathan Scott (HGTV's “Celebrity IOU”).

Dave & Jenny Marrs (HGTV's “Fixer to Fabulous” and “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano”) stop by.

Lil Jon discusses his HGTV series “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?”

Jennifer welcomes Dr. Theresa Price from Walnut, CA, the Founder and CEO of the National College Resources Foundation and the Black College Expo. The organization’s mission is to reduce high school dropout rate and increase enrollment to degree and/or certificate programs among students in underserved and underrepresented communities. For 25 years, Dr. Price has helped over 600,000 students of color get into college and has helped secure over $5 billion in scholarships.