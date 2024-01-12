Kaley Cuoco & Heidi Klum Join the Guest Lineup

Copyrighted/Sami Drasin/NBC

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in January 14 to January 19 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Monday, January 15

Copyrighted

Kaley Cuoco discusses her film “Role Play” and her pet line Oh Norman!

Jennifer welcomes Arlene Felder from Burlington, New Jersey, who is the founder of Glassy Brown Cookies. After 15 years as a social worker, Arlene took a leap of faith and pursued her passion and now has two storefronts, ships nationwide, and leads cookie classes. She still loves giving back and supports her community by offering free consultations to small business owners and hosting free cookie classes for youth.

Tuesday, January 16

Copyrighted/Getty Images

Craig Robinson promotes his Peacock comedy series “Killing It.”

Shanola Hampton discusses her NBC drama series “Found.”

Jennifer will spotlight singer Gabriel Henrique from Brazil, who was recently made it to the Top 3 on Season 18 of “America’s Got Talent.” He will perform and chat with Jennifer.

Wednesday, January 17

Megan McIsaac

Reggie Watts discusses his book “Great Falls, MT: Fast Times, Post-Punk Weirdos and a Tale of Coming Home Again.”

Jennifer welcomes closet therapist Shaniece Jones from Los Angeles, California, who is a biologist-turned-pro closet organizer and declutter expert. Having spent the last 10 years in the closets of celebrities, executives, and entrepreneurs, her inner researcher has continued to study people and the effects their home environments have on them. Shaniece’s goal is to curate aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces that allow clients more time to live their lives.

Thursday, January 18

Shayan Asgharnia

Lilly Singh discusses her children’s animated series “The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island.”

Jennifer welcomes body language expert Vanessa Van Edwards from Austin, Texas, who is a best-selling author, speaker, teacher, and body language expert. Vanessa is renowned for teaching science-backed people skills to audiences worldwide.

Jennifer welcomes finance expert Ramit Sethi (podcast, “I Will Teach You to Be Rich.”)

Friday, January 19

Sami Drasin/NBC

Heidi Klum promotes “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.”

Jennifer welcomes animal communicator Nikki Vasconez from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Nikki is an attorney-turned-animal communicator who offers her clients readings with their pets and teaches them how to have two-way conversations with animals. Nikki will chat and do a reading with Jennifer.