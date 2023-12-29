Kumail Nanjiani and Tia Mowry Join the Guest Lineup

Brian Bowen Smith / Felisha Tolentino

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in January 1 to January 5 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, January 1

Smokey Robinson promotes his new album “Gasms.”

Tuesday, January 2

Kumail Nanjiani discusses his new film “Migration.”

Teddy Swims performs his hit song “Lose Control” from his debut album, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, Part 1.”

Wednesday, January 3

Tia Mowry discusses her new cooking series “Not Like Mama” and her hair care line, 4U by Tia.

Jennifer welcomes back motivational speaker Alethea Crimmins from Lafayette, LA, who will be providing motivation to start the new year.

Jennifer welcomes Shundrika Houston and her husband, Edward, from Houston, TX, for a Zoom gender reveal. Shundrika wrote to the show, saying this pregnancy was a surprise and they were shocked to learn they are expecting twins due in May! Shundrika and Edward are already parents to two boys, Garrison and Gavin, and they can’t wait to become a family of six.

Thursday, January 4

Howie Mandel returns to the show to discuss “AGT: Fantasy League” and “Deal Or No Deal.”

Friday, January 5

Roy Wood Jr. promotes his comedy tour, “America: For The Last Time.”

Chef and digital personality Joshua Weissman discusses his cookbook “Joshua Weissman: Texture Over Taste” and does a cooking demo.

Jennifer welcomes the Labastida Twins, 11-year-old Bryce and 11-year-old Matt from Orange County, CA, who have gained a large following online with their dancing videos. They each say that having a twin brother has encouraged them to face their fears and not care what people think; they hope to inspire other kids to do the same.