'The Color Purple Cast,' Adam Sandler & Octavia Spencer Join the Guest Lineup

Monday, December 25

The iconic Oprah Winfrey, director Blitz Bazawule and the cast of “The Color Purple,” including Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Corey Hawkins and Colman Domingo are set to appear on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for an exclusive cast talk show appearance to discuss their new musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

Tuesday, December 26

Octavia Spencer promotes “Feds” and “The Lost Women of Highway 20."

Jennifer spotlights accordionist Irany from Mexicali, Mexico, who grew up in a musical family where she learned to play multiple instruments. After Irany's father gave her an accordion, she taught herself how to play. Earlier this year, she was invited to play for global superstar Karol G's Tiny Desk concert and then joined her on her U.S. stadium tour. Irany will chat with Jennifer and perform.

Wednesday, December 27

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte stops by.

Jennifer welcomes viral UPS driver Carlos Cruz from New York, NY, who is originally from the Dominican Republic and moved to the United States after he turned 18. He has been working at UPS for five years and loves it and recently went viral after TikTok creator "Body by Mark" randomly stopped him on the street and asked him what he does to stay fit, to which he had a hilarious response.

Jennifer welcomes 5-year-old Colbie Durborow, along with her mom, Amanda, from Farmingdale, NJ, and her mentor Steph Roach from Phoenix, AZ. Colbie was born 17 weeks premature with cerebral palsy (CP). Steph is an inspirational fitness coach who was also born with CP and is a 6-year cancer survivor. Amanda and Colbie met Steph through social media in February 2021 and instantly formed a close bond. Steph has become a mentor to Colbie and has taught her that her diagnosis does not define her.

Thursday, December 28

Gabriel Iglesias discusses his comedy tour, “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy.”

Ariana Madix discusses competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Jennifer spotlights 14-year-old singer Reid Wilson from Montgomery, AL, who recently started posting singing videos on social media and has already caught the attention of millions. Reid will perform and chat with Jennifer.

Friday, December 29

Adam Sandler promotes “Leo” and “The I Missed You Tour.”

Jennifer welcomes teacher Alfred “Shivy” Brooks II, and his wife, Crystal, from Atlanta, GA. Alfred went viral after posting a video holding a sign in front of his classroom that read, “Free hug if you need one.” Alfred’s late son passed in April 2023 at the age of 16 while trying to save four children drowning in a rip current. Since his son’s passing, Alfred says it’s his duty to redefine how we see young Black males and what it means to show up for young men.

Jennifer spotlights 8-year-old viral sensation Ka’Nary “Kanary Yellow” Lynch from Tampa, FL, whose rapping has garnered millions of views online. She’s been reposted by numerous celebrities, from Missy Elliot to Viola Davis, and is taking the hip-hop world by storm. She will perform and chat with Jennifer.