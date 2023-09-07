10 Days of Giveaways — Countdown to Season 2! Enter for a Chance to Win a $500 Circle K Fuel Card!

Season 2 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” kicks off on Monday, September 18, and it’s a Season of Surprises!

To kick things off, we’re giving away 10 AWESOME PRIZES over the next few weeks!

Enter for the chance to win a $500 Circle K Fuel Card!

To enter, just fill out the entry form below!

Check the JenniferHudsonShow.com giveaways page every day for a new chance to win!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media to see what other surprises are in store for premiere week! And get your tickets to the show now so you can join the fun in our live studio audience !

Fill your tank with high-quality fuel you can trust from Circle K Fuel. With more than 3,600 locations nationwide, snacks and fresh food, Circle K Fuel is ready for wherever you’re headed. It’s time to fuel your next big adventure.

Form expires on September 18, 2023 at 11:59pm PT.

**Fuel card can only be used at Circle K Fuel stores.