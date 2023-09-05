10 Days of Giveaways — Countdown to Season 2! Enter for a Chance to Win a 3-Day Stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess!

Season 2 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” kicks off on Monday, September 18, and it’s a Season of Surprises!

To kick things off, we’re giving away 10 AWESOME PRIZES over the next few weeks!

Enter for the chance to win a 3-day, 2-night stay at the beautiful Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Arizona!

To enter, just fill out the entry form below!

Check the JenniferHudsonShow.com giveaways page every day starting September 5 for a new chance to win!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media to see what other surprises are in store for premiere week! And get your tickets to the show now so you can join the fun in our live studio audience!

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is Arizona’s largest and longest running AAA Five Diamond resort and features six sparkling pools, four signature restaurants, a 44,000 square foot Well & Being Spa, and the ultra-luxe Sisley Paris Spa, one of only three in the U.S.

Form expires on September 18, 2023.

**No blackout dates. Dates subject to availability and expires in April 2024.