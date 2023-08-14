How This Black Women-Owned Wine Bar Is Making History

Sisters, entrepreneurs, and wine lovers Leslie Jones and LeAnn Jones are making an impact in their community with every glass they pour.

Leslie, a wedding planner, and LeAnn, an attorney, grew tired of leaving their hometown of Inglewood, California, to enjoy a night out drinking wine in a high-end establishment. So the two decided to join forces to open 1010 Wine and Events, the first and only upscale wine bar in Inglewood.

A night out at 1010 Wine and Events includes an extensive menu of delicious food curated by “Chopped” chef Kyndra McCrary, as well as the largest selection of Black-owned wine in all of California. Ninety percent of the wines sold at 1010 Wine are owned by people of color.

The sisters recorded the start of their day to show what goes into running a wine bar and event space.

Leslie and LeAnn kick off the day by strategizing about their merch, including their Black History Month sweatshirt, which was a hit with their customers.

They take their morning meeting outside by walking and talking through the neighborhood. Afterward, they handle emails and decide on their new wine menu. (How lucky to drink wine and call it work!)

The Jones sisters also shared the top things they wish they knew before starting their business.

“Number one is being true to who you are,” said Leslie. “The uniqueness about yourself, the uniqueness that you put into your business, is what’s going to make you different from any other business.

“In this day of social media, sometimes you want to compare yourself to what other people are doing,” she continued. “But what we have learned is that when we stay true to ourselves, then that really shines in our business.”

Check out the other two tips in the video below!

This summer, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is shining a light on inspiring Black woman business owners making an impact on their communities.

Learn more by visiting 1010wineandevents.com and check out more inspiring Black women business owners who are making an impact in their communities.