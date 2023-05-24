JHud Announces Warner Bros. Collaboration with Diverse Artists for WB’s 100th Anniversary

Sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery | Jennifer Hudson grew up loving (and drawing!) beloved Warner Bros. characters like the Tasmanian Devil and Bugs Bunny. Her connection to these iconic figures in pop culture is no doubt why she’s so excited to announce the launch of a new initiative this summer at Warner Bros.!

To celebrate WB’s 100th anniversary and to honor 100 years of storytelling, a new generation of visual storytellers from around the world will reimagine their favorite Warner Bros. characters, films, and television series through their art.

Artists included in this initiative are Loveis Wise, Halim Flowers, Peter Moulthrop, Yuko Shimizu, Cocolvú, Ngadi Smart, Jappy Agoncillo, Niege Borges, Shyama Golden, and Raul Urias.

The WB Shop will be dropping exclusive WB 100th merch all year long and, as a gift to fans of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” get 15% off your purchase at the WB Shop by using the promo code JHUDWB100 at checkout.

Browse products by visiting wbshop.com, and stay tuned for more exclusive product drops all year long!