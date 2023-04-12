JHud Makes a Statement for Tan France with a Multicolored Megan Renee Suit

Jennifer Hudson made sure she looked fabulous in a bold look the day “Queer Eye” fashion expert Tan France stopped by the show!

“Tan France was coming, so she wanted to make a statement,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “This printed suit by Megan Renee was perfect.”

JHud wore the Femme Sleeve Wave Print Blazer and matching trousers by Los Angeles-based designer Megan Renee on the April 10 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Megan draws her inspiration from her travels and from the strength and beauty of women,” the brand’s website states. “The brand’s signature is bold prints in wearable staples. Like its creator, Megan Renee embodies strength, confidence, and unapologetic femininity.”

During the show, Tan France told Jennifer that people may be surprised to discover that he refuses to put his baby in designer clothes and opts for inexpensive onesies.

The “Queer Eye” star also discussed being one of the first openly queer Muslims in entertainment and how much fun it’s been filming his new competition series “Next in Fashion” with real-life pal Gigi Hadid.

Tan also shared his hot takes on fashion trends, such as sheer clothing (“I love sheer everything”), oversized clothing (“I don’t need to suck anything in”), and washing your jeans (“find a way to clean them that’s not necessarily washing them”).