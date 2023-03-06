Adam Pally’s Daughter Chastised Him for Turning Down a Selfie with a Fan

Adam Pally got a lesson in how to treat his fans from his own daughter!

The “Happy Endings” and “The Mindy Project” star has been married for 15 years to his wife, Daniella, and the couple shares three kids, ages 11, 10, and 9 years old — wait, scratch that: He meant 5 years old.

“I haven’t slept in 11 years,” said Adam on the March 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” explaining his forgetfulness.

He’s not totally sure that his kids know he’s an actor — “I don’t think anyone in my family would call me famous,” he told Jennifer Hudson — but they’re aware that people seem to like their dad. “I think my kids know something’s going on when a stranger asks for a picture with their dad,” he said.

“My daughter especially is so kind. She’s such a sweet girl,” the “Who Invited Charlie?” star began. “She really takes care of people if they want my attention.

“We were at an urgent care, she had a fever, and the person behind the desk checked her in and then went, ‘By the way, I’m a fan, can I take a picture?’

“I was alone with her, and I had my baby and she was crying… I was just like, ‘I would love to, but I’m with my kid, I’m so sorry,’” Adam recalled.

“After the exam, my daughter gave me such a talking to and then made us go back around to the front,” he said.

The staff told him that the employee was on his lunch break. “She asked where he was at lunch. We had to go walk down to the restaurant where he was at so we could take a picture with him.”

“It was sweet,” he added. “I was definitely like, ‘Oh, that’s nice that she cares about people.’”