Jennifer Pays Tribute to Her Late Brother Jason on His Birthday

Jennifer Hudson is paying tribute to her beloved brother on what would have been his 44th birthday.

JHud began the February 17 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” by wishing Michael Jordan a happy birthday, as the basketball icon turned 60 that very day.

She then transitioned to talking about her late brother Jason, who was a huge basketball fan.

“He would have been 44 this year,” JHud tells her live studio audience. “He had the biggest smile in the world.”

“As kids, we’re from Chicago,” she said, “so we grew up watching Michael Jordan play basketball.”

“He always wanted a little brother, but he got me instead,” she continued. “So I used to have to run around and do all the sports with him, play basketball… In honor of his birthday, which is this weekend, we always go to the All-Star game.”

Jennifer said she can now relive the moments of watching basketball with her brother through her son, Little David, who is “the ultimate basketball fanatic. He wants to be in the NBA one day, and I truly believe he will, but we get to relive it in this way and celebrate Uncle Jason’s birthday over All-Star weekend.”

She concludes with one final message: “I want to wish Michael Jordan a happy birthday and my brother a heavenly birthday.”