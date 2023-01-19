Get to Know Country Singer Chase Rice

Chase Rice is taking the country world by storm!

The country singer stopped by Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to perform his new single “Way Down Yonder” from his forthcoming album, “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell,” which drops February 10.

Here are five things you might not have known about Chase!

He's a reality show star

You might have first heard of Chace when he appeared on “Survivor: Nicaragua” in 2010. He made it to the finals, losing out on the million-dollar prize to fellow contestant Jud “Fabio” Birza.

He's quite the athlete

The 37-year-old is a former college football linebacker for the Tar Heels at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He's obsessed with his dog

Chase isn’t married, but he does have one very special relationship in his life — his dog! His black Labrador, Jack, often pops up in Chase’s Instagram photos.



“Don’t think for a second there ain’t gonna be a song about Jack on this new album,” he wrote on Instagram of his furry friend.

He's a chart-topping artist

Chase has scored two number-one singles on the country charts — 2018’s “Eyes on You” and 2020’s “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

He's a gifted songwriter

In addition to writing his own songs, Chase co-wrote Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” which topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

He's hitting the road!

Chase is about to embark on his Way Down Yonder tour! For tour dates and more info, visit chaserice.com.