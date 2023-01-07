JHud Shares Advice for Students Pursuing a Career in the Arts

Jennifer Hudson has a little advice for young people hoping to become successful in the arts: Listen to your teachers!

Jennifer recently took some time to answer questions from her studio audience members. Jared, a high school drama teacher from Brea, California, asked her if she had any advice for young people wanting to become professional performers in the future.

“Definitely getting that background in school. That’s the thing that I miss most… being able to learn back in school,” she said.

“The investment that we had back in high school and the church choir… You wanna suck all of that up, because it does prepare you for what’s next.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

She continued, “I recently learned, during the pandemic, [the Puccini aria] ‘Nessun dorma,’ and I went back to my high school music teacher to help teach it to me so that I could sing it today because I trusted his teaching.”

Jennifer reiterated how important someone like a high school drama teacher can be to an aspiring performer: “The teachings you’re instilling in those kids is golden, and it will help prepare them for what they want to do in the future. So they need to treat it like gold.”

Lesson learned: Be grateful for good teachers!

Do you have a question for Jennifer? Write to her here!