Howie Mandel Shares His ‘Very Traditional’ Holiday Plans

Howie Mandel jokes to Jennifer Hudson about his “very traditional” holiday plans.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the comedian returned to the daytime program and told JHud that he and his family are going to Hawaii for the holidays.

“It’s more comfortable than taking a family I don’t know,” he hilariously said. “It’s harder to make conversation.”

In addition to enjoying the beautiful weather, Howie said he is going to perform a show in Maui.

Aside from work, Howie said he enjoys going to the beach with his grandchildren. While he said he likes to collect seashells, he does not like to be “bitten by a sea scallop.”

“It’s hard to ear,” he joked.

Check out more highlights from Howie’s interview, below:

Howie on Twinning with Jennifer

In the episode, Howie helped Jennifer reveal prizes for Day 2 of Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways.

However, when Howie walked out, he wore a bow — like the one Jennifer donned on her custom red silk dress.

“You stole my bow!” Jennifer said.

“What are the chances you show up to a holiday party and someone is wearing the same outfit?” Howie said in response. “How embarrassing!”

Despite the fashion faux pas, Jennifer and Howie surprised the live studio audience with a Jo Malone gift set, two MasterClass Annual Memberships, a Shark WandVAC System, a Tovala Smart Oven, four park tickets to LEGOLAND California, Florida, or New York, and a three-day, two-night stay at any Wyndham property.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Howie on Why He Doesn’t Like Cruises

After Howie mentioned how Jennifer got her start singing on a Disney cruise, he said he does not enjoy sailing the high seas.

In particular, he said he does not like the tradition of guests having dinner with the captain.

“[It’s like] you wanna stop and go to Taco Bell with the bus driver,” he said in comparison.

Howie also expressed concern about the captain leaving his duties.

“I want you driving, and I want you steering. Have you not seen ‘Titanic?’” he said, referencing the British passenger liner that sank in 1912.

Howie on His Podcast

As he previously mentioned in his October interview with Jennifer, Howie and his daughter Jackie started a podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast,” in which they discuss, in part, their shared obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

“My podcast is amazing,” he said. “We spend quality time together with quality people.”

Howie even asked Jennifer to be a guest, to which she replied, “I would love to.”

While wearing a hoodie promoting his podcast, Howie joked that the entire audience could get his merch… if they go to his website and buy it.

“Howie!” Jennifer said in response.