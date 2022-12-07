Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on Her First Holiday Season with Baby

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is “so excited” to experience her first holidays with baby boy Ever.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the “E! News” host helped Jennifer give out amazing prizes as part of Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways Day 1.

Later in the episode, Jennifer sat down with Adrienne to talk about her holiday plans and her son, whom she welcomed with husband Israel in August of this year.

This year, Adrienne said she is hosting Noche Buena, a Christmas Eve celebration, at her house in New York.

“New York is so magical for the holidays,” Adrienne said. “I’m so excited to host.”

She added that she plans to dress Ever like “elf on the shelf” — based on the 2005 picture book “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” — and “will send pictures to everyone.”

Previously, Adrienne said she took Ever to The Grove, a popular outdoor mall in Los Angeles, and tried to take a picture of him with Santa. Unfortunately, the infant fell asleep!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

“This was as good as it was gonna get,” she said about the picture, in which Ever’s eyes are closed as he sits on Santa’s lap. “He was so sleepy.”

Though Adrienne tried to tell her son, “Don’t go to sleep! Santa’s coming!” he simply “didn’t care.”

“He was knocked out,” she hilariously added.