Jennifer Hudson Sparkles in an Elegant Neutral Ensemble

Jennifer Hudson shines bright like a diamond.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer looked sophisticated in a sparkly copper V-neck dress with a light pink paisley-print blazer.

Jennifer accessorized her stylish look with diamond earrings, a gold chain necklace, and a variety of blinged-out bracelets.

Stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said she “wanted to mix the concept of shiny luster with neutral tones.”

“This is a great way to sparkle in a subtle way,” V added.

In the episode, Jennifer interviewed Tichina Arnold, who said she doesn’t consider herself a comedian.

“I’m a comedic actress,” the star of “The Neighborhood” and “Everybody Hates Chris” said. “It’s two different worlds.”

Tichina also said she pursued singing before acting, and recalled performing a spiritual song in church at the age of 3.

“I sang my heart out. I sang as hard as I could,” she said.

Additionally, Jennifer chatted with “Never Have I Ever” star Jaren Lewison, who worked with his “idol” Adam Sandler in the 2014 film, “Men, Women & Children.”

Following the two-day shoot, Jaren said Adam went up to his mom and told her, “I just want you to know that your son is really talented. He’s got a bright future and he’s going to do really big things.”

Jaren said that when his mom told him about the moment, he began crying.

He said he hopes to meet Adam again to tell him how much this exchange meant to him.